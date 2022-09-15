© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Rachel Martin
Published September 15, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT

The presidents of China and Russia will meet on Thursday. A threatened freight rail strike is already leading to disruptions. Unannounced, Florida flies migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

