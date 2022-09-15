Checking in with Hurricane Ida survivors, 1 year later
It's been a year since NPR's Sarah McCammon spoke with Tammy and Benny Alexie after Hurricane Ida hit. She checks back in with them to see how they're doing now.
Copyright 2022 NPR
It's been a year since NPR's Sarah McCammon spoke with Tammy and Benny Alexie after Hurricane Ida hit. She checks back in with them to see how they're doing now.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.