Some anti-monarchy activists face repercussions after protesting royal events
Some people who oppose the British monarchy have staged protests in recent days. They've been questioned, detained or even arrested by police.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Some people who oppose the British monarchy have staged protests in recent days. They've been questioned, detained or even arrested by police.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.