Prosecutor on the Clinton Whitewater probe, Ken Starr, has died at 76
Ken Starr, a former federal judge who rose to prominence investigating former President Bill Clinton, has died. Starr's inquiry led to Clinton's impeachment.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Ken Starr, a former federal judge who rose to prominence investigating former President Bill Clinton, has died. Starr's inquiry led to Clinton's impeachment.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.