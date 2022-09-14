© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Prosecutor on the Clinton Whitewater probe, Ken Starr, has died at 76

By Deepa Shivaram
Published September 14, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT

Ken Starr, a former federal judge who rose to prominence investigating former President Bill Clinton, has died. Starr's inquiry led to Clinton's impeachment.

