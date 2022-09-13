© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!

Nurses in Minnesota are in the middle of a 3-day strike

MPR News | By A Martínez,
Michelle Wiley
Published September 13, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT

Thousands of nurses in Minnesota walked off the job Monday to protest being understaffed and overworked. The nurses are demanding among other things higher wages.

Copyright 2022 MPR News

Tags

NPR National News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michelle Wiley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.