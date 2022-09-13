Morning news brief
Ukraine reclaims more territory as its counteroffensive gains momentum. The Justice Department issues new subpoenas in the Jan. 6 investigation. Thousands of nurses strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals.
Copyright 2022 NPR
