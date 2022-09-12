© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published September 12, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT

Ukrainian forces reclaimed a wide swath of territory in the northeast. China's president will make his first trip out of China in over two years. U.S. states aim to lower the high cost of insulin.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.