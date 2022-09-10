For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire
NPR's Michel Martin asks three academics from Commonwealth countries to reflect on the British Empire's complicated legacy on race.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin asks three academics from Commonwealth countries to reflect on the British Empire's complicated legacy on race.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.