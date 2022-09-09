Morning news brief
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, dies at 96. EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's energy disruptions. DOJ appeals special master review of documents seized by the FBI.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, dies at 96. EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's energy disruptions. DOJ appeals special master review of documents seized by the FBI.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.