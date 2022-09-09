© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!

King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.

By Frank Langfitt
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT

King Charles III gave his first speech on Friday, in which he paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.