Remembering longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels who died at 71
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Columbia Journalism School Professor Emerita Ann Cooper about her friend, former NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Columbia Journalism School Professor Emerita Ann Cooper about her friend, former NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.