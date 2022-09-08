© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

A Martínez,
Rachel Martin
Published September 8, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT

The U.N. general assembly prepares to address the war in Ukraine. The second suspect in the Canadian mass stabbings dies in police custody. A judge strikes down Michigan's strict anti-abortion law.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
