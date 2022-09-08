© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.

GOP aims to upset the Colo. Senate race, but Democrats are confident in Bennett

By Deirdre Walsh
Published September 8, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT

In Colorado, Republicans are hoping their centrist candidate for the U.S. Senate will beat incumbent Democrat Michael Bennett.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.