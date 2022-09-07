Anne Garrels, long time foreign correspondent for NPR, dies at 71
Longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels has died. She was known for her brave work covering war zones and conflicts around the world.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels has died. She was known for her brave work covering war zones and conflicts around the world.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.