A bench, perfect for skateboarding, moves across the country
Skateboarders in Philadelphia claimed a prize from a New York City park: a green bench known among skaters for its smooth parabolic curve.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Skateboarders in Philadelphia claimed a prize from a New York City park: a green bench known among skaters for its smooth parabolic curve.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.