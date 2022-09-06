© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.

Liz Truss officially takes over as the U.K.'s prime minister

By Willem Marx
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT

Liz Truss is Britain's fourth prime minister in six years, and the third woman to take on the role. She succeeded Boris Johnson as Conservative party leader on Monday.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Willem Marx

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.