E-cigarette company Juul reaches settlement over its marketing of vaping products
E-cigarette company Juul has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with more than 30 states over its marketing of vaping products.
Copyright 2022 NPR
E-cigarette company Juul has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with more than 30 states over its marketing of vaping products.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.