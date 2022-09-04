© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

1 person is dead and 8 are missing after a small plane crashed in the Puget Sound

By The Associated Press
Published September 4, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT

LANGLEY, Wash. — One person was killed and eight people remain missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and "eight individuals" remain missing.

The Associated Press

