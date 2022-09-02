© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs in August

By Scott Horsley
Published September 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT

The unemployment rate inched up in August, but only because hundreds of thousands of people started looking for work. That jump in the workforce could take some pressure off inflation.

