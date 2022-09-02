© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Read: Judge unseals the list of items FBI seized from Trump in Mar-a-Lago search

By Deepa Shivaram
Published September 2, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.
Miami Herald
TNS
Updated September 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM ET

A federal judge has unsealed a list of items the FBI seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during a court-authorized search last month. Read the list here:

There are few new details in this latest development.

The list includes U.S. government documents with secret classification marking; documents and photographs without a classification marking; magazines, newspapers and articles; documents with confidential, secret and top secret markings; empty folders with classified banners; empty folders marked "return to staff secretary/military aide"; articles of clothing/gift item; and books.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has not yet ruled on Trump's request for a special master, saying she will enter a written order at some point. Over the weekend, a federal judge said she was inclined to grant Trump's request, and a hearing on the matter took place Thursday, but it is now unclear when that decision will come.

Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.

