Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in special election for Alaska house seat
Democrats scored a notable win last night in Alaska, defeating former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in the process.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Democrats scored a notable win last night in Alaska, defeating former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in the process.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.