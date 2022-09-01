As the midterms approach, some Republicans are changing how they talk about abortion
A number of Republican candidates are amending their positions on abortion ahead of this fall's midterm elections.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A number of Republican candidates are amending their positions on abortion ahead of this fall's midterm elections.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.