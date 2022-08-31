© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

New England News

Birth control appointments up 20% in northern New England, says Planned Parenthood

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
Election 2022 Palnned Parenthood
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
FILE - An abortion-rights supporter waves a Planned Parenthood poster during a rally in Smith Park in Jackson, Miss., June 17, 2022.

Appointments for birth control at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England have increased 20% since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

Spokesperson Nicole Clegg says the majority of appointments are for long-acting reversible contraception, which is the most effective method of birth control.

"I would say we were surprised by the increased demand of people living in Maine," says Clegg. "We anticipated folks having to travel from banned states, but the big impact here is Maine people making different decisions based on what's happening nationally."

Even though Maine currently protects the right to an abortion, Clegg says uncertainty about whether that could change is driving the demand.

She also says Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which covers Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, continues to provide abortions to a handful of patients each week from states where the procedure is banned.

