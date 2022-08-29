Hartford students get warm welcome on first day back in school

Some Hartford public schools students were surprised on their first day back at school today by members of Calling All Brothers, who cheered and high-fived students as they walked into the Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School.

Val Burn had just walked his daughter to her first day of kindergarten. He said they didn’t expect such an exciting welcome.

"She like, 'Let me do this Dad,'" Burn said. "That's her style. She do it all."

As the doors opened, some of the children were eager to go in, but in some cases, parents needed time to digest letting their kids go.

Brandy Hendrix is a Hartford parent.

"I'm a little nervous, this is her first year of school," Hendrix said. "I'm nervous but I’m excited for her."

Hendrix said her daughter is looking forward to learning in school.

