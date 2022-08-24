© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!

White House mulls student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers

Published August 24, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to Jared Bass from the Center for American Progress about possible student loan relief from the Biden administration.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.