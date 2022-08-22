Nicole Mann will be the 1st Native woman in space
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, who is going to be the first Native woman in space.
Copyright 2022 NPR
