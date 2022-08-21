© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!

Singapore will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law

By The Associated Press
Published August 21, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT

BANGKOK — Singapore announced Sunday it will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state's definition of marriage.

During his speech at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the "right thing to do now" as most Singaporeans will now accept it.

"This will bring the law into line with current social models and I hope provide some relief to gay Singaporeans," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during his speech at the annual National Day Rally.

He said the government will also amend the Constitution to ensure that there can be no constitutional challenge to allow same-sex marriage.

"Even as we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage," Lee said. "We have to amend the Constitution to protect it. And we will do so. This will help us repeal Section 377A in a controlled and careful way."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.