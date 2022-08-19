Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization ex-CFO, pleads guilty to felony charges
The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to 15 felonies and agreed to a five-month jail term.
Copyright 2022 NPR
