© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!

Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization ex-CFO, pleads guilty to felony charges

Published August 19, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT

The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to 15 felonies and agreed to a five-month jail term.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.