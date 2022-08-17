Alex Jones' Connecticut attorney faces possible discipline for handling of confidential records

The Connecticut attorney for InfoWars host Alex Jones went before a judge in Connecticut Wednesday after allegedly sharing confidential psychiatric records and depositions of the Connecticut plaintiffs to attorneys defending Jones in Texas.

Norm Pattis faces possible discipline for his role in the exchange of records belonging to nine parties suing Jones in Connecticut. In 2018, Jones was sued for defamation for saying the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting didn’t happen and that families of victims were crisis actors.

In a Waterbury Superior Court room, five character witnesses testified on Pattis’ behalf about his ethical conduct in the past.

One witness was former chief State’s attorney Richard Colangelo, who retired in February amid a hiring scandal .

Colangelo said Pattis “always followed the rules” and that he never saw an ethics issue with Pattis.

Also testifying was an attorney for the Sandy Hook plaintiffs. Chris Mattei said that while he doesn’t know exactly what information was shared without authorization, he believes files were exchanged that were marked highly confidential.

A second day of testimony in the Pattis hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25. Jury selection in the Connecticut case against Jones resumes later this week.

