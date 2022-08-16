Morning news brief
An update in the Georgia probe against former President Trump and his allies. Rep. Liz Cheney fights to keep her seat in Wyoming's GOP primary. William Ruto wins Kenya's presidential election.
Copyright 2022 NPR
An update in the Georgia probe against former President Trump and his allies. Rep. Liz Cheney fights to keep her seat in Wyoming's GOP primary. William Ruto wins Kenya's presidential election.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.