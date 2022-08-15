Morning news brief
It's been a year since the Taliban seized power in Kabul. Threats against the FBI from Trump supporters are up. Fighting around a Ukrainian nuclear power plant raises fears of a nuclear accident.
Copyright 2022 NPR
It's been a year since the Taliban seized power in Kabul. Threats against the FBI from Trump supporters are up. Fighting around a Ukrainian nuclear power plant raises fears of a nuclear accident.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.