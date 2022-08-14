Death row inmate Richard Glossip facing fourth execution date
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle why he thinks death row inmate Richard Glossip is innocent and deserves a new trial.
Copyright 2022 NPR
