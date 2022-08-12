The House is set to pass the Democrats' climate, health and taxes bill
House passage would cap a run of success for President Biden's party as they face midterms and headwinds from former President Trump's allies.
Copyright 2022 NPR
House passage would cap a run of success for President Biden's party as they face midterms and headwinds from former President Trump's allies.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.