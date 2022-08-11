Morning news brief
The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped below $4. It's been 5 years since a violent white nationalist rally rocked Charlottesville, Va. Efforts continue to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped below $4. It's been 5 years since a violent white nationalist rally rocked Charlottesville, Va. Efforts continue to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.