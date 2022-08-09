© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Vermont's 2022 primary election results

Published August 9, 2022
Published August 9, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT
Get Vermont's latest Primary Election Day results here, via the Associated Press.

Get the latest results from the Aug. 9, 2022 Vermont Primary Election here, via the Associated Press.

Voters had plenty of races in which to cast their ballots. Who will replace Vermont's senior U.S. senator of 48 years, Patrick Leahy? With Vermont's sole House member Rep. Peter Welch running for Leahy's seat, might Vermont send a woman to Congress for the first time? Who will become Vermont's next secretary of state, attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor?

Note: only contested races included in results.

Jump to: State Senate | State House

Statewide races

State Senate races

State House races

DEM

GOP

Not seeing a race? Only contested races are included in these results.

Here are the major party candidates who will be on Vermont's general election ballot:

U.S. Senate

Democrat: TBD
Republican: TBD

U.S. House

Democrat: TBD
Republican: TBD

Governor

Democrat: TBD
Republican: TBD

Lieutenant governor

Democrat: TBD
Republican: TBD

Attorney general

Democrat: TBD
Republican: TBD

Secretary of state

Democrat: TBD
Republican: TBD

Find more reporting in Vermont Public's 2022 primary election liveblog, here.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontpublic.

