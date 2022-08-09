© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago

By Domenico Montanaro
Published August 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT

The FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home is sending out political shockwaves. The politics can cut a few different ways — and fire up the bases of both parties.

Domenico Montanaro
