© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local, independent journalism with your gift today!

Here are the key primary election results from Minnesota

Published August 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont.

Polls in Minnesota — which has a special congressional election, along with competitive primaries for several contests — close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET.

Note: Voters in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District will cast ballots in both a special election, to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term, and in a primary for the seat. Here's more from Minnesota Public Radio.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.