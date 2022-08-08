© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local, independent journalism with your gift today!

Governor Baker's block of prison moratorium 'a slap in the face,' says anti-incarceration group

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published August 8, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
The Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk is the largest medium security level facility in Massachusetts.
Michael P. Norton
/
State House News Service
The Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk is the largest medium security level facility in Massachusetts.

A Massachusetts group opposed to the incarceration of women and girls says a decision by Governor Charlie Baker to block a five-year moratorium on prison construction from moving forward is not acceptable.

Baker signed a new bond bill last week, but excluded a five-year prohibition on building prisons and jails, which the Legislature had signed off on.

Mallory Hanora, executive director of Families for Justice as Healing, isn't happy about Baker's decision.

'We want to focus on reimagining our communities without prisons," she said. "This is slap in the face of constituents across the commonwealth that have been demanding something different."

The Baker Administration has considered plans to transfer incarcerated women from an aging facility in Framingham to a new one in Norfolk.

In a letter to lawmakers, Baker said the bond bill would restrict renovations on existing facilities.

Hanora said her group is calling on the Legislature to come back for a special session in September to override Baker's veto of the prison moratorium.

Tags

New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
See stories by Alden Bourne

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.