Senate Dems are closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but there's work ahead
Democrats are one step closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but they still have a long weekend ahead on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Democrats are one step closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but they still have a long weekend ahead on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.