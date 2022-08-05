Remembering NBA legend Bill Russell
Russell, who died July 31, led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA titles. He was also the first Black head coach in the NBA and a civil rights activist. Originally broadcast in 2001.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air
