Remembering NBA legend Bill Russell

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published August 5, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT

Russell, who died July 31, led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA titles. He was also the first Black head coach in the NBA and a civil rights activist. Originally broadcast in 2001.

