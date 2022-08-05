Morning news brief
Biden declares monkeypox a public health emergency. Senate Democrats clear a hurdle to a climate, health care and tax package. Alex Jones is ordered to pay two Sandy Hook parents more $4 million.
Copyright 2022 NPR
