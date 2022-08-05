© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published August 5, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT

Biden declares monkeypox a public health emergency. Senate Democrats clear a hurdle to a climate, health care and tax package. Alex Jones is ordered to pay two Sandy Hook parents more $4 million.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

