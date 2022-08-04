© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency

By Pien Huang
Published August 4, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT

The White House has declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency. This could be a turning point in the lackluster monkeypox response.

Copyright 2022 NPR

NPR National News
