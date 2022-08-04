Matt de la Peña and Hanif Abdurraqib on how basketball feeds their writing
Children's book writer Matt de la Pena and poet and essayist Hanif Abduriqib talk about how basketball feeds their writing.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Children's book writer Matt de la Pena and poet and essayist Hanif Abduriqib talk about how basketball feeds their writing.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.