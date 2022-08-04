© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Matt de la Peña and Hanif Abdurraqib on how basketball feeds their writing

By Elena Burnett,
Justine Kenin
Published August 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT

Children's book writer Matt de la Pena and poet and essayist Hanif Abduriqib talk about how basketball feeds their writing.

Elena Burnett
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.

