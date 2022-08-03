© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local, independent journalism with your gift today!

Turkey's President Erdogan is set to meet with Putin again — and has some requests

By Peter Kenyon
Published August 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT

Turkey is part of NATO and keeps close ties with the West, but its president is on the way to Russia with some very specific requests.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.
See stories by Peter Kenyon

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.