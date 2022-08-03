© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local, independent journalism with your gift today!

Katie Hobbs wins the Democratic primary for governor in Arizona

KJZZ | By Ben Giles
Published August 3, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT

While the Republican primary for governor in Arizona is still too close to call, Katie Hobbs has won the Democratic primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Hobbs has made a name for herself defending the integrity of the 2020 election as the secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Her opponent in November will be either Kari Lake, a former local newscaster who spent much of the campaign repeating former President Trump's election lies, or Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy land developer. Both Republicans are political newcomers.


Get more race results from Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KJZZ

Tags

NPR National NewsNPR News
Ben Giles

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.