Idaho faces state and federal lawsuits over abortion law
Idaho's supreme court heard arguments Wednesday in lawsuits against the state's abortion laws. On Tuesday, the Biden administration sued over one of the laws, too.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Idaho's supreme court heard arguments Wednesday in lawsuits against the state's abortion laws. On Tuesday, the Biden administration sued over one of the laws, too.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.