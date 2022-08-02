How the U.S. took out an al-Qaida mastermind despite having no boots on the ground
A U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida's top leader marks the first major U.S. operation in Afghanistan in a year.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida's top leader marks the first major U.S. operation in Afghanistan in a year.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.