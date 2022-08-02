© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local, independent journalism with your gift today!

Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Published August 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.

Polls open in Arizona at 6 a.m. local time and close at 7 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.