Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Ayman al-Zawahiri
Afghan-American diplomat and foreign policy expert Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad speaks with NPR's Ailsa Chang on the U.S. killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Afghan-American diplomat and foreign policy expert Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad speaks with NPR's Ailsa Chang on the U.S. killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.