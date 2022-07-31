© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Kansans are voting on the future of abortion rights in the state

By Dylan Lysen
Published July 31, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT

On Tuesday, Kansas voters decide whether to strip abortion rights from the state constitution, which could lead to the legislature passing a statewide abortion ban.

NPR National News
Dylan Lysen

